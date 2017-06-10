Budget Sought to Keep Elephants from Hua Hin Farmland

A local administrative organisation in Hua Hin district is seeking approval from provincial authorities to set aside 29 million THB to put up fences to keep wild elephants away from farmland.

Sunantha Pimthai, chairwoman of Huai Sat Yai tambon administration organization (TAO) in Hua Hin district, said wild elephants from Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi had left the jungle to raid crops and farmland, affecting people in 11 villages in this tambon. Pineapples, as well as durian and jackfruit trees and other crops, had been damaged by hungry pachyderms which raided the farmland every year, particularly during the drought, said Sunantha. Frequent raids by jumbos forced villagers to stay overnight at their farmland to guard their crops. Park Rangers Keeping an eye on elephants on a rural road. The TAO has recently sought a 29 million THB budget from Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial authorities to put up fences in the eastern side of the tambon from Village Moo 1 to Village Moo 9, covering the distance of 40 km, said the TAO chairwoman. The fence project was a long-term measure to prevent crop-raiding elephants from entering farmland.

To solve the pressing problem, the local body set up patrol teams to prevent wild elephants from raiding crops. She has also sought cooperation from local people not to erect electrified fences around their farmland following the deaths of some elephants. Wildlife officials recently found three dead elephants in tambon Huai Sat Yai which they suspect may have died from eating contaminated crops.

– Bangkok Post

