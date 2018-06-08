Cape & Kantary Hotels Donates 300,000 Baht to SOS Children’s Villages Thailand

Cape & Kantary Hotels Executive Director Tirapongse Pangsrivongse (left), and Project Development Manager Tirawan Pangsrivongse (2nd from left)) recently donated 300,000 Baht to SOS Children’s Villages Thailand to support the organisation’s day to day operations. SOS Children’s Villages Thailand’s President of the Board of Directors Pol. Maj. Gen. Norawat Charoen-Rajapark (2nd from right) graciously received the donation with Consulting Chairman and Former President Khunying Rose Boribalburibhand (right) witnessing the session, at Intercontinental Hotel, Bangkok.
Shine Blissful Summer at Sheraton Hua Hin Pranburi Villas, 3,500 Baht net per person/ 7,350 Baht net per pair
Mangolicious Creations, Daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Museum Coffee & Tea Conner, Starting from Baht 150++, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin