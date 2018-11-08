Car Owner Reports License Plate Fraud

Ms. Kannikar Songthip has reported a case of fraud to Hua Hin police in relation to her car a Toyota Vios, which is registered in Phetchaburi. She received an electronic mail with a fine for driving more than prescribed by law in Songkhla Province, however she had not been in that province at the time. It also found that had someone else had paid the car registration of the tax at Mae Hong Son province. This made another problem for her as she was unableto pay the annual tax.

Police Lieutenant ThanakornWongsirilak, The superintendent of the police station in Hua Hin has invited her to give testimony and coordinate with Songkhla and Mae Hong Son Police Stations to check whether who had renewed the annual tax and if counterfeit documents had been used. Then Police Superintendent also asked for cooperation from the Leasing Company for documents as the car is still under a contract with a finance company. The police will investigate and take legal action against the perpetrator.

