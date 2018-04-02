Celebrating the 2018 Songkran Festival at the Novotel

Between 13th – 15th April, there will be many activities to celebrate Songkran at the Novotel Hua Hin Cha-Am Beach Resort and Spa.

Early morning almsgiving and merit making in the beautiful tropical garden of Novotel Hua Hin Cha Am is a peaceful Thai traditional New Year beginning. Sprinkling water on Buddha statues is a symbolic cleansing, refreshment of the spirit and all the good things associated with life. You can enjoy Songkran amenities and love our Thai traditional souvenir in your room.

From Noon until 6 PM, indulge in Thai specialties including the taste of delicious Thai snacks from food stands on the lawn. Highlights include Thai grilled pork skewers served with sticky rice, steamed fish balls served with fish sauce, Issan Thai spicy grilled sausages, a Thai noodle bowl station (chicken, pork, beef, and fish), Thai papaya salad with grilled chicken or Som-Tam Gai Yang and the dessert corner with crushed ice, flavoured syrup and honey toast. For inquiries about the Songkran Festival please phone +66 32 708 300, or email rsvn@novotelhuahin.com

