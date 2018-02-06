Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin Celebrates a “Fabulous 50’s” New Year’s Eve Party

David Martens, General Manager (8th right) and management of the Centara Grand Resort & Villas Hua Hin welcomed the year 2018 with a rock and roll “Fabulous 50’s” party at the Colonial poolside. The guests enjoyed the wonderful evening and a grand buffet dinner featuring gourmet delicacies, complemented by a seductive dessert spread. The rhythm and blues and swing night continued with entertainment with well-known Grease tunes, John Travolta, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley and other 50’s impersonators.

The highlight of the night was the countdown to midnight with the guests enjoying fireworks and dancing to the early hours.

