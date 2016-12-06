Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin Donated Blankets with “Toys for Thailand”

Wittanu Chumsuwan (2nd left) Director of Human Resources, management and staff of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin are the hotel’s representative to support a wonderful charity named “Toys for Thailand” by donating 90 used blankets to the local families who are struggling financially in the mountainous area of Mae Hong Son Province, Thailand. Hua Hin Business Network is sponsoring a big truck to deliver the items from Hua Hin to Mae Hong Son in December – the coldest month of the year in the Northern provinces.

