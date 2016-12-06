Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin Wins “TUI Environmental Champion award 2016” from TUI Germany

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin received the “TUI Environmental Champion Award 2016” in recognition of outstanding environmental and social standards by TUI Germany. “We give special thanks to our TUI guests and the external auditors for this impressive score. The most important for our management and staff here is the environmental and social commitment to drive sustainable tourism forward, and this award recognizes the greatest efforts of our team to achieve that.” said Peter Nilsson (5th right), General Manager.

Related posts:

comments