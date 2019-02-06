Centara Grand Hua Hin Toasts 2019 in Grand Style

The Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin recently welcomed the New Year of 2019 in grand style with its New Year Gala featuring international artists supported by local performers to create an unforgettable night in Hua Hin.

As 2018 came to an end, Hua Hin welcomed the New Year by hosting the Grand New Year Gala complete with an array of indulgent treats to ensure every guest rings in the 2019 in Grand style. Led by David Martens (first picture, fourth from left), General Manager at Centara Grand Hua Hin and Corporate Director of Operations for Hua Hin, Krabi & Samui, the hotel’s management team was delighted to welcome guests, who were encouraged to get on board and adorn lavish costume as the historic hotel was transformed into the prestigious “Greatest Showman” themed party. Celebrations continued throughout night, with elaborate decorations featuring a spectacular line-up of live entertainment with musical performances from “The Greatest Showman”, a show stopping aerial duet, “Rewrite the Stars,” and a wonderful assortment of interactive entertainment from unicyclists, jugglers and stilt walkers.

Big band tunes under the stars by internationally-acclaimed “Big to the Future” band provided the rhythm for our guests to dance the night away until the Champagne was ready to toast as the hotel’s magnificent firework displayed at midnight rang in 2019.

