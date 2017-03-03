Members of Phuket’s cycling community to host inaugural charity endurance bicycle ride covering 835 km over six days from the 5th to 11th March, to help disadvantaged children in Phuket, hoping to raise over one million THB. Ride4Kids.co began with a group of friends in Phuket who shared a love for Thailand and specifically their home Phuket, for cycling and a healthy family lifestyle and for a desire to contribute back to Phuket. One hundred per cent of funds raised from Ride4Kids.co will go to three established and respected Phuket child focused charities; ‘Good Shepard Phuket’, ‘Phuket Has Been Good To Us’ and ‘Outrigger Share4Change’.

The cyclists participating in the ride will be paying their own costs for accommodation, food and transport support with some nonfinancial support from sponsors.

The event will consist of sixteen riders will have all committed to the full bicycle ride covering 835km from Hua Hin to Phuket over six days, approximately 140km per day and traversing a total of almost 4000m in elevation.

For those cycling enthusiasts who are interested, but cannot commit to the full six days or are reluctant to undertake the 835km endeavour, they can join the last day’s ride on Saturday the 11th March. The last leg of 95km will go from the JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa to the finish at Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort. Riders who are interested in the one day event can register through the Ride4Kids.co website with a 2000 THB fee contribution to the charity.

Related posts:

comments