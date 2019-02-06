Children’s Day 2019 at the Dusit Thani

With Thailand’s National Children’s Day looming, Dusit Thani Hua Hin led by Pipat Patthananusorn General Manager was glad to enter into the spirit of the occasion and support the Kingdom’s future by donating invaluable supplies and equipment to a selection of local schools. In addition, all residents staying with the hotel on Saturday 12th January were able to enjoy free ice cream around the Olympic-size main pool during the day

