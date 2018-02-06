Christmas Donations from the Centara Grand Beach Resort and Villas Hua Hin

The Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin tradition of supporting underprivileged children through donations made by the hotel guests has resulted in the presentation of gifts to the value of over 108,000 THB. This year 50 students from three schools in the local area and two from Phetchaburi were the beneficiaries with Mr Montree Choopoo Deputy Major of Hua Hin Municipality and Mr David Martens, General Manager of the Centara presiding over the presentations. After a hushed silence with eagerly awaiting children on their best behaviour, gifts ranging from musical keyboards to play kitchens were presented, with a brand new bicycle being the clear favourite for the children who had previously pinned their gift of choice to the Centara Christmas Tree. It may have been almost a month after Christmas Day, but these very grateful recipients showed with their smiling faces what a gift from a stranger can mean to kids in need.

