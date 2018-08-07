City Brief

Reports of Problems at the Chat Chai Market

Ms. Pailin Kongpun Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin with social welfare and municipal officials of the municipally have visited the Chat Chai Market after being informed that people have been begging in the market area and annoying tourists. The officers were told that this often happens in the morning. The officials suggested that if anyone is found begging municipal authorities should be notified immediately or the Social Welfare Centre of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security should be called on the 1300 Hotline.

Workshop on Preventing Communicable Diseases

Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, the Mayor of Hua Hin, has presided over a workshop on the prevention and control of communicable diseases. Mr. Teerapan Jadpol, Director of the Public Health Division and his staff also participated in the meeting. The Hua Hin Hospital assigned Ms. Pakarattana Saiyud, a public health scholar and expert to educate the participants. Topics of the training included the prevention of Legionnaires’ disease and Ebola infections in hotels and guesthouses and the establishment of prevention strategies.

Disaster Preparedness Training

Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, Mayor of Hua Hin has presided over training entitled ‘Youth Development Project to Prepare for Disaster Preparedness’, organised by the Hua Hin Red Cross. Mrs. Tassaneewan Chuechart of the Hua Hin Red Cross was the instructor. Mrs. Jeerapong Srirung had arranged 79 primary school level 4th and 5th grade students to join the project. The project is designed to make students are aware of the potential consequences of disasters. Participants learn how to prepare for disasters and how to handle them when they occur. This includes first aid and responses to fires.

Dengue Prevention Campaign

The Hua Hin Municipality, Health and Welfare Division, has presented a campaign to prevent and control Dengue Fever, attended by teachers and students from seven districts. The campaign distributed information sheets and Abate Sand Granules to the public to recognise the dangers of dengue and prevention strategies.

Fit Fun Firm

Hua Hin Municipality by Mrs.Rossukhon Luernsak, Acting Director of Medical Division / Head of Public Health Center has arranged for health inspectors of the Hua Hin Municipality officials to undertake health checks and nutrition education municipal employees.

Crossing point

Mr. Siriphan Kamolpramote, advisor to the Mayor of Hua Hin with an Engineer of Sino-Thai Company have surveyed and begun planning to build a crossing bridge at the for the double track railway. It will be built at three U-turn points at Hua Hin Tansamai, behind Hua Hin Hospital and also in the Bo-Fai area.

Knowledge of Hand, Foot & Mouth Disease

Hand, Foot & Mouth Disease is a common viral disease found only in humans. The majority of infected people do not show symptoms or may experience only minor symptoms. These symptoms may include fever, headache, nausea and body aches which present for only 3-5 days. The soft palate may be affected and the tongue may become swollen with a child not swallowing milk or eating food because this is painful.

They may drool and have some blistering. Depending on the virus involved, some symptoms may be severe. Young children are more likely to develop this disease than those who are over 5 years of age. The Hua Hin Epidemiological Centre has reported 18 non-fatal cases of foot and mouth disease in the Hua Hin area.

Finding Ways to Supply Water To High-level Areas

Solutions to the supply of tap water highland areas have been discussed with Hua Hin Municipality officials, and Mr. Prayuth Yueannoowong, Director of the Water Supply Department, meeting. Water supply is considered to be unsatisfactory for people living in areas such as Supthani Village1-3, Bo-Fai Village and also the Samor Pong Area. People who live in these areas have no tap water supply for consumption and currently use ground water. A Memorandum of Understanding has been made with the Provincial Waterworks Authority to solve this problem. The problem of supplying tap water to these areas was clarified and those who have experienced problems with water supply were asked to provide their names to the Provincial Waterworks Authority.

Food Service Encroachment on Public Roads

Mr. Nopporn Wuttikul, the Mayor of Hua Hin has presided over a meeting to resolve the problem of food service shops on the public road at the bus service ate Walai Nong Plub. The meeting included with Head of the Environment Department and traders at the location. Encroachment on the roads has led to traffic problems making it difficult for people who travel in that area.

The municipality invited businessmen in the area to attend the meeting to discuss solutions to the problem and asked the traders to reduce the size of their units which also must be able to move. Operating hours were established and the area kept clean. Municipality officers will assess the area and measure the unit size for operators. A procedure will be introduced to ensure that the changes will be maintained.

Meeting the Beach Walkway

The municipality of Hua Hin has begun a project to develop and improve the walkway to Hua Hin beach. Mr. Somboon Phupun, an engineer and representatives from the Department of Public Works with contractors and 24 affected beach shop operators attended the meeting.

The object was to plan operations to improve trading areas and to reorganise trading places. Traders agreed to move from to a new zone next to the tourist police station according to the design plan. The contractors have now commenced implementing the plan.

Municipality Investigates Dispute at Hua Don Beach

Mr. Jeerawat Prammanee, Permanent Secretary of the Municipality of Hua Hin and Mr. Suphaket Madjan, municipal officer have attended the Hua-Don Beach area due to a beach operator and the owner of the beach house in the area. The owners of the house have been reported as not allowing operators to sell their goods in front of their houses and the municipality has investigated t h e s i t u a t i o n . Information of the conflict will be considered to solve the problem.

