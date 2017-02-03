Commemorative Ceremonies Mark The 100th Day Since Rama IX’s Passing

Merit making and commemorative ceremonies have taken place across Thailand on January 20th to mark the 100th day after the passing of much-loved HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej (King Rama IX). The late monarch passed away at the age of 89 on October 13th last year.

His passing has thrown the country into deep mourning. Thai people have continued to wear black and white to mourn his departure.At the time of his passing, King Rama IX was the world’s longest-reigning monarch with his reign spanning over seven decades.

In Hua Hin, crowds gathered outside the Royal Palace to recognise this significant day which is an importantstage of the grieving process for Thai people leading up to the cremation later in the year. In Bangkok, royal ceremonies took place inside the Grand Palace.

The Royal Thai Navy staged a barge procession along the Chao Phraya River. Because of the ceremonies, members of the public were not able to pay their respects over two days before the body of the late monarch inside the Dusit MahaPrasat Throne Hall, in the Grand Palace. Since the body of the late King was transferred to the throne hall, thousands of people have gathered at nearby SanamLuang every day for an opportunity to go inside the royal compound and pay homage to Rama IX. Free transport has been arranged for mourners to travel to Bangkok to pay their respects from many regional centres including Hua Hin and Cha-Am. There are now plans to develop a new way of serving food and water to mourners who queue up for many hours to bid farewell to the late King. Construction of the elaborate Royal crematorium is also due to start in SanamLuang soon.

Related posts:

comments