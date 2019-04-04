Communication lines Organised

Mr. Nopporn Wutikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, along with offi cials of the Hua Hin Municipality, are arranging a telecommuting lines organisation project. Mr. Teerapab Chareonsombat, the technical assistant manager of Provincial Electricity Authority, Hua Hin District, along with a group of public and private operator that use the communication lines (11 units) have joined to organise the communication lines that lie on the power poles in the area of Damnoen Kasem Road, Sa-song, Chomsin and Naebkhehars area.

The communication lines have been organised for a total distance of 6 kilos and, in the near future, will continue to expand the areas; organising further communication lines to create a beautiful, orderly and secure system protecting the people who passerby

