A petition from around 300 community members from five villages in Tong Mong Kol district, Bang Saphan, has been sent by villager Miss Wannapa Tubnaum to environmental lawyers to oppose the proposed steel recycling factory of Hidaka Metal Trade Co. Ltd. The project has a capital budget is 149 million THB and is proposed for development on 70 Rai (or 27.67 Acres) of land.

Villagers are concerned that the project will affect the economy of the villages and have a negative impact on forests, schools and tourist attractions. A further complaint relates to a Public Hearing which was due to be held on October 18th but then delayed until October 22nd. It is alleged that a legal requirement to give at least 15 days’ notice of the changed date was not followed with ballot and submission irregularities. The Lawyer’s Council has confirmed that they will help with a submission to the Administrative Court to apply for a temporary injunction.

The villagers have also approached the Ministry of industry with complaints that some villagers who oppose the project have been threatened. The Deputy District Chief of Bang Saphan District says the office has received the complaint letter and is working on solving the problems. community. Soil resources are related to the daily lives of humans and animals. When the soil is used without proper care it becomes difficult to revive. The event this year included the theme of ‘Be the Solution to Soil Pollution’ to focus on the importance of participation, prevention and resolution of soil pollution to provide food security and safety and to respond to sustainable development goals.

Most soil problems and pollution are related to human activities various industries such as mining, manufacturing industry and also agricultural activities. Using chemicals, discharging waste and transport is a problem for soil. Plastic and electronic waste is difficult to decompose and landfill rather than recycling will pose more dangers for the future.

comments