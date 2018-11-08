Consumer Protection Protests

Last month the Mayor of Hua Hin, Mr. Nopporn Wuttikul chaired a meeting to consider consumer complaints in relation to housing construction. Apart from many consumers, some displaying placards to display their anger, officials from a variety of government authorities including the land office, the Provincial Electricity Authority, District Office and Police attended the meeting.

The Office of the Consumer Protection had received complaints from residents which will be considered under the Consumer Protection Act 1979. The complaints referred to contract disputes between home owners in the Hua Hin municipality and construction companies. It was alleged that houses have been built that have many building problems which have not been remedied by the builders concerned. The Office of Consumer Protection has also invited the building companies to attend the meeting however none of the companies were represented.

