The Cross Golf Ferry is Officially Open for Business but Frustrations Continue

Mr Pichit Akrathit, Deputy Ministry of Transportation and Communications has presided over the opening ceremony for the ferry across the Gulf of Thailand from Pattaya to Hua Hin. The ceremony officially launched the ferry service at both locations with Harbour Department, Ministry of Transportation and Communications, Royal Passenger Liner Company and various government officers in attendance.

More Sea Routes to Link Pattaya and Hua Hin to Other Ports Urged Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to explore new sea routes that will serve as options for tourists to travel to tourist destinations. Ferry Service Frustrations The absence of online bookings through a ferry service website with a secure credit card facility remains a glaring discouragement to travellers.

The absence of ticket sales from travel agents means that bookings may only be made at the offices located at the Pattaya and Hua Hin (Khao Takiab) piers. Our last visit to the pier was on 17th February. We were told that in March the basic one way ticket price will revert back to 1,250 THB as the February price of 999 THB was a promotional offer for that month. The departure time from Pattaya remains as 10.30 AM and then from Hua Hin at 1.30 PM.

And the website? …………………… next month! It’s difficult to fathom why this longawaited service remains unwilling or unable to communicate with potential passengers, local authorities and the media. Marketing of the service is virtually non-existent. Hua Hin Today remains committed to ‘spreading the news’, but the lack of cooperation by the operators is perplexing to say the least. The phone numbers provided are 038488999, 098-625-9949, 062-427-9949.

