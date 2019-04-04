Disputes Mediated

7 March, Mr. Montri Choophu, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin, presided over a dispute resolution for both sides at the Consumer Protection Center of Hua Hin Municipality. The meeting consisted of relevant persons and subcommittees of the Consumer Protection Center of the municipality, together with parties from the complainants and the respondents. The mediation concerned an incident that occurred in November of 2018 whereby the petitioner suffered damage to the personal car that had been parked in the parking area of a hotel within the Hua Hin Municipality.

The petitioner was claiming damages for their car – 30,000 baht from the owner of the hotel. At the point of mediations, the petitioner had not received any compensation from the hotel and therefore the owner of the car took their complaint to the Protection Center Municipal Consumer Office. Upon receiving and reviewing the complaint, the center called for both parties to come in to a mediation review. As a result, the respondent has agreed to pay damages to the complainant in the amount of 15,000 baht; the petitioner accepted the mediation and settled the dispute.

