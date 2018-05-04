Dogs at Hua Hin Dog Care Centre are Assisted by Private Agencies

Last month at the Hua Hin Dog Care Centre, Mr. Nopporn Wutikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, accompanied by Miss Bussaba Choksuchart, Mayor and Mr. Somsak Krarunapitak, Head of Hua Hin Dog Care Centre received donations of 30,000 THB from Miss Pramornthip Sripaisan, Managing Director, Dapper General Apathy Co., Ltd. and also 600 Kilogram of dog food from Mr. Amornthep Rojjanasuebsak, assistant general Manager of Greatest Pet Care Ltd. This is for help take care of 1,200 dogs at the centre as there is a shortage of food and medicine. “We are the manufacturer of the products such as clothing, leather godds and shoes under brand name of “dipper” with products for sale in first- class department stores in Bangkok, other provinces and Market Village and Blúport. The company has campaigning for 2 monthes (Febuary and March) and deducting from sales at every branch and collected it all at the head office in Bangkok, which has accumulated 300,000 THB to donate” said Pramornthip. Apart from the two companies mentioned above, Mr. Tawee Kaesangam, owner of Baan Silapin has helped support this cause. Mr. Nopporn said that the Hua Hin Dog Centre has many problems with dog care expenses and any donations would be gratefully accepted.

