Dog’s Microchip Implants

The Mayor of Hua Hin Municipality Mr. Nopporn Wootikol has joined the presentation of dog microchips from Pawtown Team by For Future Foundation Dr. Chanannatt Thongkhamsuk. The microchips are to be implanted in dogs to allow for the checking of dog populations in Hua Hin by scanning on a mobile phone.

The recorded data allows for the planning of controlling street dogs and vaccinating programs. The Pawtown organisation wanted to use the Hua Hin Municipality as a model in surveying dog populations. The presentation was in line with the needs of the municipality in the area of dog management. The assignment of relevant staff to study the information requires consideration and budget issues need to be considered to understand if the process can increase the efficiency of dog management.

