Dredging the Canal to Prepare for the Rainy Season

Mr. Montree Chuphu, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin, and Colonel Anon Phetkham, Acting Head of Civil Affairs Division of Thanarat Campus Infantry Center have checked the water-distribution canal at Takiab area and explored the canal area The survey was conducted by drones flying over the area to survey and cleaning the started canal from the North of Nong Kae train station to the south of the Nong Kae Bridge.

It covers the entire cleaning area over 300 metres. The combined efforts to dredge the weed in the canal are to prepare and protect the area from floods during the rainy season, and it is also one of the activities of the volunteer project of King Rama IX project is called “We do goodness by heart”, which Hua Hin has organised every month.

