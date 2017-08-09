Dusit Thani 2017 Culinary Classics: Farewell Symphony

This Culinary Classics concert as under the baton of the versatile Lep Phillips, as a “Farewell Symphony” to pay a fitting tribute to His Late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej. One by one the orchestra bid their moving farewells as they perform Paul Hindemith’s Music of Mourning for Viola and String Orchestra, along with Josef Haydn’s “Mourning” Symphony No. 44 and his “Farewell” Symphony No. 45 on a not-to-be missed evening for regulars and newcomers.

