Dusit Thani Hua Hin clinch a World Luxury Award for 8 consecutive years

Dusit Thani Hua Hin clinch a World Luxury Award for 8 consecutive years

Hua Hin, Thailand -The 2016 World Luxury Hotel Awards has been announced that Dusit Thani Hua Hin has won Regional winner: South East Asia category “World Luxury Diplomatic Hotel” in recognition of its success in hosting numerous high-ranking royal and government figures during the previous twelve months.

Related posts:

comments