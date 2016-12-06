Dusit Thani Hua Hin clinch a World Luxury Award for 8 consecutive years
Hua Hin, Thailand -The 2016 World Luxury Hotel Awards has been announced that Dusit Thani Hua Hin has won Regional winner: South East Asia category “World Luxury Diplomatic Hotel” in recognition of its success in hosting numerous high-ranking royal and government figures during the previous twelve months.
