Dutch Paedophile Sentenced For Multiple Sex Offences in Hua Hin

Dutchman Reinold Klunder, who was arrested in Hua Hin for child abuse at the end of last year, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison according to a report in the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. It is understood that the sentence was confirmed by the Dutch Public Prosecution Service.

Klunder (51) was arrested in November at a property in the Smorprong area near Bor Fai and admitted to being a paedophile. A ten year old boy was found at his home at the time of his arrest. He is believed to have invited boys under 15 to his home and engaged in sex after pool sessions. He then shared videos of these incidents with other paedophiles. Police are said to have acted on a tip from Dutch authorities who had investigated Klunder, a businessman in real estate, and obtained a search warrant for his Hua Hin home. Klunder is alleged to have lured children by inviting them in his swimming pool and by making music. He was described an organist in various places in the Netherlands and also played organ in his Thai house.

On social media he regularly posted recordings of his music. According to De Telegraaf, the Hua Hin Dutch community in Thailand was not surprised about Klunder’s arrest, as rumors of his sexual misconduct had been persistent. He was regularly seen with boys at a local food court and frequently seen in the presence of young boys.

Klunder is understood to have pleaded guilty to the charges which resulted in the 22 year prison sentence rather than a possible 44 years for the multiple offenses. He had previously been reported for child abuse in the Netherlands but moved to Southeast Asia about 15 years ago. He settled just north of Hua Hin and earned money by renting out holiday homes.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs will not comment on the case but has granted consular assistance. Although some locals have described their surprise, with one neighbour saying “I was told he was a private music teacher and that he gave free lessons to the kids.” However many others had a very different impression but apparently did nothing about their concerns.

