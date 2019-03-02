The elderly go back to school in Hua Hin

Hundreds of elderly residents in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s district of Hua Hin reported at a special college yesterday, ready for classes in school uniforms.

They have enrolled in the School f or the Elderly College for the Sweet Generation, and will take classes in legal knowledge, vocational training, basics about contacting government agencies, dhamma and the English language. They will also be given tips on healthcare and phone usage. “This programme has been launched to ensure that elderly people have something useful to do during their free time, and can maximise their potential,” mayor of the Hua Hin Municipality, Nopporn Wuttiku, said.

The special courses will be provided every Wednesday for four months. Nopporn said the number of students has been rising since the school opened in 2016. Initially, there were 200 students, but the number jumped to 230 in the second batch and the latest batch has 250. The course has been designed to help people grow old with knowledge and dignity.

Source: The Nation

