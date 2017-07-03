Electrical Car Recharging Stations Now Open in Hua Hin

The Governor of Prachuab Khirikhan, the Director General of Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) and the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister of Thailand have officiated at the opening of four new energy recharging stations for electrical cars along the route of BangkokHua Hin. According to the Governor of Prachuab Khirikhan Dr. Thawee Narissirikul, the energy recharging stations are exclusively for electrically powered cars.

The stations, located in the premise of PEA offices from Bangkok to Hua Hin, will strictly follow standards formulated in Europe and Japan. New electrical cars, consuming electricity instead of gasoline and can be recharged at any time. Drivers can stop by one of the stations and recharge their vehicle in 20 minutes – the charging period which enables the car to go on for additional one hundred kilometres. Until the end of 2017, the stations will provide free service from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. There will be PEA staff available to give visitors assistance.

Opening of the new car recharging stations is one of many Thai government’s projects towards Thailand 4.0 which promotes new technology and innovations, especially alternative energy to replace gasoline. The electrical car exemplify a project expected to be effective in the future when the world needs a new kind of energy to reduce the use of gasoline and solve environmental problems at the same time. Apart from the four car recharging stations from Bangkok to Hua Hin, there are two more from Bangkok to Ayutthaya, three stations available along the BangkokPattaya route, one in Nakhon Pathom and one at the head office of PEA.

By the end of this year, more stations will have been established in the north, south and northeast of Thailand. Dr. Thawee commented that Hua Hin was the gateway to Prachuab Khirikhan where both Thais and foreigners like to visit and stay. Many visitors come to Hua Hin by car. As electrical cars become popular in the future, drivers will not be worried as they have recharging stations available anywhere in the country.

