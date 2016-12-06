Estates Wine Experience at the Sheraton
Luna Lanai was the Sheraton’s ocean side venue for November’s Casillero del Diablo Reserva wine tasting experience. ‘Cellar of the Devil’ is the somewhat disturbing translation of this wine selection however as a Halloween themed event, that didn’t disturb the tasting pleasure of guests with a devilish selection of Casillero del Diablo’s Sparkling Wine, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, Carmenere and Cabernet Sauvignon.
