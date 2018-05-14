Exploring Unseen Regional Roads

There is a group of friends of different nationalities living in Hua Hin that enjoy riding together on small motorbikes (max. 150 cc) exploring around Hua Hin and sharing some good laughs.

Bikerboys is not about biking for the speed but for touring/adventure rides to discover new places and share travel experiences. Every 2 weeks there is a one day trip starting from Hua Hin with a distance of around 150-200 km. Each ride takes place on the 1st and the 3rd Sunday of the month. The meeting place is at the parking area of the Big C supermarket and participation is free of charge.

Bikerboys also have 2-or 3-day tours or longer, sometimes travelling by car or train to a destination where bikes are rented for a bigger tour. In March the group under took a trip starting with travel to Chiang Mai followed by 6 riding days on the Mae Hong Son Loop. This tour is famous for having 1,864 bends along its approx. 650 kilometres.

It cut through some of northern Thailand’s most spectacular scenery with amazing views, challenging roads, great places to stay and remote hill tribe settlements. Just for good measure, the highest mountain in Thailand was included; approached through an avenue of fragrant rhododendrons. The group started in November last year and has experienced making trips to many beautiful spots around Hua Hin. This is open to all bikers, male and female, with a motorcycle licence. Some experience in motorbike driving is necessary.

The priority is safety; therefore riders are given a short briefing on the rules of riding safely in a group before starting a tour. This is à non-commercial activity with participation free of charge. Of course this is at rider’s own risk and participants should have their own insurance.

A few weeks ago two new destinations west of Hua Hin were introduced between Pranburi Dam and the Myanmar border. There is a fascinating forested and mountainous area with some agricultural activities such as pineapple, coconut and rubber plantations. Some new winding roads have been built recently and riding on a bike there gives the feeling of being in another world. Two new itineraries have been named “little Switzerland” and “little Africa” as some landscapes have similarities with those countries.

May Program

Sunday 13th May: Scenic Roads West of Hua Hin

Loop West of Hua Hin: Pranburi Dam, African Road,

Pala U, Monsoon Valley Vineyard – 180 kilometres

Pala U, Monsoon Valley Vineyard – 180 kilometres Meeting at 9.00 AM at the Parking Area, Big C Sunday 27th May: Amphawa Floating Market

Cha-Am, Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhran, Amphawa

Floating Market – 220 kilometres

Floating Market – 220 kilometres Meeting at 08.00 AM at the Parking Area Big C For More Information: Telephone Robert 0926125609,

Email: sikkens2011@gmail.com

Facebook: Bikerboys Hua Hin

comments