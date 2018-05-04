Extreme Tides Expose the Real Stone Head of Hua Hin

Once a year extreme tides expose a rocky landscape as the ocean retreats from the sands of Hua Hin Beach with hordes of visitors enjoying the virtual moonscape.

There is only happens on one day a year from the early morning and then again in the evening. This means the rocks, which are the source of the name Hua Hin or stone head, become exposed to attract hundreds of beach goers to clamber over the rocks looking for shells and discovering a side of the beach rarely seen. This resulted in a holiday atmosphere last month with tourists bringing their families to relax and take pictures of the natural phenomenon and to enjoy their drinks literally ‘on the rocks’, especially in the cooler evening, Visitors to Hua Hin said that despite many previous visits to the beach this was the first time that they had seen so many rocks and described their visit as s a beautiful and charming experience. Traders who offer beach chairs and horse rental operators say this extreme tide happens every year in March before the Songkran Festival and welcome the trading opportunities presented.

