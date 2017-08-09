Famous Jazz Musicians at “Hua Hin International Jazz Festival 2017” With Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

David Martens (2ndfrom right), General Managerof Centara Grand Beach Resort and Villas Hua Hin andKatejiraporn Kaewngarmsaard (1stfrom left), Executive Assistant Manager of Rooms gave a warm welcome to Vladimir Cetkar (2nd from left),the NYC based guitarist and vocalist from Macedonia, Malene Mortensen (middle), Jazz Diva from Denmark and SekpolUnsamran, (1st from right), famous Thai Saxophonist during their three-day visit to Hua Hin for the “Hua Hin International Jazz Festival 2017”, which was held on the hotel’s beachfront.

