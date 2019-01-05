Father’s Day Commemorated In Hua Hin

On Fathers’s Day the 5th Decemeber; a number of activities took place in and around Hua Hin in commemoration of HM King Rama IX.

In the morning, in front of the Hua Hin Municipal School Mr. Thanon Panpeepas, Hua Hin Red Cross President Mrs. Pachaya Panpeepas, the Mayor then joined representatives of private and government organisations with more than 500 others joined a merit making ceremony with 89 monks. The Mayor of Hua Hin Municipality Mr. Nopporn Wootikol and Permanent Secretary Mr. Chirawat Prammanee lead 100 officers and others wearing yellow shirts then ran from Klai Kangwon Palace down Phetchkasem Road until Hua Hin airport and return; a distance 9.9 kilometres.

In the same day on the evening at Rajabhakti Park Provincial Governor Prachuap Khiri Khan Mr. Panlope Singhasenee presided over a Thai dancing event at Ratchapakdi Park y front in front of the statues of seven Great Thai kings. The Thai traditional dancing was provided by the Hua Hin Thai Dance Club to demonstrate loyalty to the Thai monarchy. Dancers were wearing the four colours representing yellow as the colour of both King Rama IX and Rama X, with the Thai flag colours of red is for the Thai nation, white for Buddhism as the country’s main religion. And blue for the Thai monarchy.

comments