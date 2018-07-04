Fire Destroys Souvenir Shops in Hua Hin

Last month a large fire destroyed six shops in Hua Hin near the main beach and Centara Grand Hotel Resort & Villas.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Samer U-samran coordinated with the fire station in Hua Hin to send three fire engines to the scene. This are 24 retail shops in the area however a rapid response and firefighters controlled the fire without anyone being injured and minimal damage being reported.

Inspectors found that the fire had burned out three shops selling souvenirs with 6 shops being affected and damage estimated to be valued at around 300,000 THB.The fire is likely to have been caused by an electrical fault however an expert report will now be completed to determine the cause.

