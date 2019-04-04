Many people take fish oil supplements daily. Aside from supporting your brain, eyes and heart, fish oil can also fight infl ammation in your body (1). Many heal thcare professionals recommend it. However, you may not know the correct dosage for you. This article discusses how much fish oil you should take for optimum health.

Recommended Dosages There is no set recommendation on the amount of fish oil you should take. However, ther e are recommendations for total omega-3 intake, as well as EPA and DHA. The reference daily intake (RDI) of combined EPA and DHA is 250–500 mg (4, 10). When buying fish oil supplements, make sure to read the label to determine how much EPA and DHA is provided. Typically, 1,000 mg of fish oil supplies around 300 mg of combined EPA and DHA (11). Healthy Individuals The RDI for total omega-3 is 1,100 mg for women and 1,600 mg for men (11).

Most people get some omega-3 in their diet from foods such as flax seeds, soybean oil and walnuts — but these contain ALA. While your body can turn ALA into EPA and DHA, you likely won’t form adequate levels of these fatty acids on your own. Unless you are eating about two portions (8 ounces or 224 grams) of oily fish per week, you could be lacking EPA and DHA (4, 12, 13). Gene rally, up to 3,000 mg of fish oil daily is considered safe for adults to consume (14). Read more at https://www.healthline.com/ nutrition/fish-oil-dosage#dosages

