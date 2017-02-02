Flood Victims Relief

InterContinental Hua Hin Resort together with Vana Nava Hua Hin Waterpark, True Arena Hua Hin Sport Complex, BluPort Hua Hin Resort Mall and Hua Hin Today provided donations of food, medicine, other necessities and cash to help people in southern province affected by severe flooding during 11-15 January 2017. On 16th January, Khun Proudputh Liptapanlop, CEO and the management team of Proud Real Estate Co., Ltd. went to hand out donations to flood victims at Bang Sapan, Prachub Khirikhan. She was joined by Mrs Visa Chimdee, the General Manager of Hua Hin Today. As well as being able to have direct contact with many of the victims, they were able to visit the Bang Saphan hospital which was also in need and suffered serious loss from the devastating floods.

