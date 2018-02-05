Following the Progress of Housing Construction for the Poor

A delegation of municipality and other agency staff have been following the progress of a housing project for the poor in Hua Hin The delegation included Ms. Pailin Kongpun, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin and Mr. Jeerawat Pramanee, Permanent Secretary of the Municipality joined Dr. Punlob Singhaseni, the Governor of Prachuap Khirikhan and his wife, Assistant Professor Nisakorn Singhaseni the head of the local Red Cross. They visited an elderly couple who are very poor and earning a living by collecting trash on the streets. The couple also has sick nieces in their care. The Governor inquired about their welfare and provided an assistance package and donated money for family expenses.

