Ford Support the Army With New Vehicles
Ford Jor Charoen Prachuab Khirikhan (Hua Hin) has delivered four new cars to the Army Special Operation Unit – Naresan 261 Aerial Reinforcement Division, 3rd sub-division, Naresuan camp, Cha-Am district.The vehicles are the new Ford Everest 3.2L Titanium Plus to use in official duties.
