Found; the 1st Edition of Hua Hin Today!

The current General Manager, Ms Visa Chimdee was behind this first edition and strangely enough her name appears on the first headline, although she is certainly no fake and there’s certainly no fake news! Perhaps the headline should have been “Crackdown on fake visas nets hundreds”? After a long absence taking care of Pattaya Today, Ms Visa returned to assume her position in Hua Hin some 12 months ago and was very excited to retrieve this previously missing premier edition.

Hua Hin Today has continued to promote and serve the community of Hua Hin for fourteen long years, growing and gaining in sophistication in line with changes in our community. The future looks bright for Hua Hin and with the continued support of our advertisers and readers, Hua Hin Today also has a bright future, presenting the most thorough and authentic news in each edition each month.

