Fully renovated Executive Lounge at Novotel Hua Hin Cha Am Beach Resort and Spa

Novotel Hua Hin Cha Am Beach Resort Spa has just launched the fully renovated Executive lounge located next to the beachfront of the resort exclusively for Executive room guests.

The Executive lounge offers Premium Sea views unwind on the private and relax area. Enjoy the beachfront view or take advantage of food and beverage such as Executive Lounge breakfast Evening Cocktails and Canapés with all day refreshments including soft drinks and snacks including personalized service such as priority check in and check out local telephone calls laundry service late checkout and complimentary access to the meeting room.

