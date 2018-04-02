Grand Opera Thailand at Chom Dong Villas Hua Hind

Grand Opera Thailand is delighted to be back at Chom Dong Villas on April 14th. The beautiful stage on the lake will echo with opera arias and highlights from the much beloved Phantom of the Opera will star Pimluk Vesawasdee last seen on national television in Thailand’s X Factor.

Witness the terrible Phantom, disfigured by a fire at the Paris Opera House captivate the young Christine and elevate her to become the greatest Opera Star in all of Paris. Grand Opera Thailand is also famous for their performance of The best known and loved opera arias. Soloists will transform the stage with such great arias from Carmen, La Traviata, The Magic Flute, Don Giovanni, Tales of Hoffman, Madam Butterfly, and Faust. Ticket prices are just 1,400 THB which includes a wonderful tea served in the garden before the opera. For reservations, please contact kanjana2015@gmail.com or call at (+66) 081 551 5324 To find out more about Grand Opera Thailand, please visit www. grandoperathailand.com and at Facebook www.facebook.com/grandoptha

