Gravity Sky Bar Happy Hour Novotel Hua Hin

Enjoy the breathtaking views of the sunset while sipping your favorite drink at half price from 5-7 p.m.

Buy 1 get 1 free at Gravity Sky Bar and experience the best Rooftop Bar in Hua Hin.

Gravity Sky Bar is a new 360° rooftop venue located on the 24th floor of Novotel Hua Hin Cha Am Beach Resort & Spa.

For more detail visitwww.novotelhuahin.com call 032-708-300

