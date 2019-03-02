Great value Buffet Dinner in Hua Hin? Head to the InAzia Restaurant at Sheraton Resort and Spa

Whether you are new to Indian food or a seasoned connessior, if you haven’t yet been to the Asian Dinner Buffet at the Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa, you are seriously missing out. While many of you reading this will no doubt be familiar with the Sheraton’s excellent Sunday brunch offerings, which are arguably the best in town and now hugely popular amongst the expat community in Hua Hin, some of you may not know that the Sheraton serves up excellent Indian, Chinese and Japanese food every Tuesday evening. As all-you-can-eat buffets go, the Asian Dinner Buffet might be Hua Hin’s best kept secret and is arguably the best Indian food in town.

Earlier this month Hua Hin Today visited the Asian Dinner Buffet at the Sheraton Hua Hin. The buffet is held every Tuesday night from 6pm to 10pm at the award winning InAzia restaurant. And at 712 Baht net per person (kids aged 6-12 are 398 Baht net per child) it is easily one of the best value all you can eat buffets in town. We started the evening with some tandoori chicken, which we watched being freshly made and cooked in the tandoori oven. This was accompanied by naan bread with the usual assortment of sauces. The chicken was succulent, tender and absolutely delicious. Next up was a bowl of lamb korma, melt in the mouth lamb korma that was so good we had more bowls than we care to admit!

There was also vegetable jalfrezi and lentil daal, which were both every bit as good as the lamb korma. We’re told the reason that the Indian food is particularly good at the InAzia restaurant is because the Sheraton Hua Hin is now the leading hotel catering for Indian weddings, for which Thailand is the premier destination outside of India. Because they cater for so many Indian weddings, their guests demand excellent standards when it comes to the food. After we’d sampled the Indian section, it was to China, where we had the stir fried pork with black pepper, stir fried vegetables and crispy pork belly, all of which were very tasty.

The sushi and sashimi on the Japanese section also didn’t disappoint and were both excellent. For desert, it was a (large) slice of mango cheesecake and some fresh fruit, which was a perfect end to the evening. As for the InAzia restaurant itself, it is spacious, comfortable and with its Indochina inspired decor is a great setting to enjoy any meal. If you are looking for somewhere to eat midweek, or want really good Indian, Chinese and Japanese food, you won’t find much better locally anywhere. A great option for expats and tourists staying in Hua Hin.

InAzia Asian Dinner Buffet Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa

Every Tuesday from 18:00-22:00 712 Baht net per person | 398 Baht net per child (ages 6-12) 032 708000 ext. 1112 for more information or reservations facebook.com/sheratonhuahin SPG members enjoy up to 20% off food & beverage.

