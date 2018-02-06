Happy New Year to Hua Hin Today From the Chiva-Som

The staff of Hua Hin Today was very pleased to be the recipients of a basket full of Chiva-Som healthy lifestyle products. This most appreciated gift was presented during a visit by Brain Anderson, Sustainable Development Coordinator and Chalinee Potipraisiri, Communications Executive. The renowned health resort has a commitment to health and wellbeing for guests which was demonstrated by the goodies to be enjoyed by staff over many morning teas to come.

comments