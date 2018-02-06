The staff of Hua Hin Today was very pleased to be the recipients of a basket full of Chiva-Som healthy lifestyle products. This most appreciated gift was presented during a visit by Brain Anderson, Sustainable Development Coordinator and Chalinee Potipraisiri, Communications Executive. The renowned health resort has a commitment to health and wellbeing for guests which was demonstrated by the goodies to be enjoyed by staff over many morning teas to come.
Home Hua Hin News Happy New Year to Hua Hin Today From the Chiva-Som