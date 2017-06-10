Helmet Extravaganza; Hua Hin Resorts Make a Difference to Motorbike Safety

The second “Helmet Extravaganza” held at The Venezia on 22nd May, was a combined CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) event to support and generate awareness of motorbike ride safety for children by promoting the necessity of wearing helmets.

The event combined the resources of the Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa together with Hilton Hua Hin Resort & Spa, Hyatt Regency Hua Hin, Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa, Intercontinental Hua Hin Resort, Anantara Hua Hin Resort, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villa Hua Hin, Putahracsa Hua Hin, So Sofitel Hua Hin and Amari Hua Hin to generate awareness amongst Hua Hin locals to start wearing helmets. Wearing helmets and providing safety for their children involved the donation of more than 400 helmets to student and schools within Prachuap Khiri Khan Province and to provide fun activities at the same time with children painting and personalising the donated helmets. Official guests included the Deputy Lord Mayor, Sean Panton representing Save the Children Foundation as well as General Managers of the sponsoring resorts.

“It is a worrying fact of life in Thailand and across many other Asian countries that children do not wear helmets when travelling on motorcycles with their parent,” Goetz Bauer, General Manager of the Marriott Resort and Spa said. “There are many reasons for this, but often it is simply that the children do not have helmets to wear. By donating more than 400 helmets to local students we could potentially be saving the lives of 400 local children. This is a truly incredible thought and I can think of a more worthwhile activity to be a part of.”

The World Health Organisation provides shocking figures which show only 7% of children on the road wear helmets riding with their parents on motorbikes or 93% of children risking their lives every day going to and from school. This CSR event aimed to make a difference so that these future generations of motor cycle riders may not become a part of Thailand’s tragic road fatality statistics.

