Holiday Inn Installs Hua Hin’s 1st Electric Car Charging Station

Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin is underlining its commitment to innovation and sustainability by installing Hua Hin’s first electric car charging station.

A collaboration with Thailand’s leading renewable energy company Energy Mahanakhon, this new “EA Anywhere” charging station is a state-of-the-art facility that meets IEC international standards and can support all types of electric vehicles, including hybrid plug-ins (PHEVs) and battery-operated vehicles (BEVs). It’s located in the hotel’s car park, where guests can simply leave their vehicle to charge while they relax and recharge their own batteries during holidays.

Electric car owners can also use a mobile app to locate the charging station and make payments. Service fees range from 50 THB to 50 THB for 60 to 240 minutes. “This partnership with Energy Mahanakhon is the first step in a very important movement and part of what we feel is our social responsibility,” said Franck Rodriguez, the hotel’s general manager.

“The 200 km journey between Bangkok and Hua Hin is a hugely popular route, traveled by millions of people each year, including domestic and international tourists. If every journey was taken by electric vehicle, this would have a hugely beneficial impact on the environment.” The number of electric vehicles in Thailand is expected to rise rapidly in line with global demand and with it the need for charging stations. Energy Mahanakhon has so far installed approximately 200 stations across Thailand, with a total of 1,000 targeted for this year.

– The Nation

