Hua Hin airport due for upgrade

The Airports Department will spend 3.5 billion THB to upgrade Hua Hin International Airport over the next five years, says the department’s director-general.

Darun Saengchai said the upgrade was part of the “Riviera Thailand” and Southern Economic Corridor projects. He said work at the airport would take four or five years and includes enlarging the passenger terminal and building a second one. The number of travellers using the airport is expected to increase by tenfold, to three million a year, within that timeframe. Darun said the runway would also be extended, from 30 to 45 metres, and the hangars would be expanded.

The department is also looking at building an airport in Ratchaburi for private jets, he said, mulling plans for both facilities and financing. To date no additional fights or destinations from Hua Hin have been revealed with Air Asia continuing to operate flights to Kuala Lumpur four times per week with a growing number of passengers; particularly as Malaysian travellers welcoming the opportunity to spend leisure time here.

The Nation

