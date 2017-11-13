Hua Hin Blood Donation Campaign

Mr. Nopporn Vuttikul, the Mayor of Hua Hin joined the blood donation project to consummate the memory of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Hua Hin Red Cross Station.

You can participate in this project by donating your blood at the Hua Hin Thai Red Cross which is open everyday from now until the end of the year. Every drop of donated blood will be of great value to those who need blood, whether due to illness or accidental causes. Blood donations are very welcome from both Thais and foreigners.

