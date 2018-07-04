Hua Hin Business Network Donation to Charity Hua Hin

Last month the Hua Hin Business Network handed over the first monthly donation of 10,000 THB to Charity Hua Hin.

Charity Hua Hin provides help in the form of financial or medical support for local families who are unable to take care of themselves, due physical handicaps and in some cases old age disabilities. This monthly stipend will allow Charity Hua Hin to take on more families to help. Charity Hua Hin is run 100% by volunteers and all money donated to their organisation goes to their help these families with all administrative costs covered by the volunteers. The Hua Hin Hospital helps to identify families that are not coping financially or need additional help for a better quality of life.

Together with Charity Hua Hin, the Hua Hin Hospital provides translators during visits and treatment and/or physical therapy in the patient’s home. Charity Hua Hin provides a monthly food hamper for those that cannot manage because of medical bills or due to the main breed winner being unable to work. In some cases the Charity provides patients with medical aids. The Hua Hin Business Network feels Charity Hua Hin is very deserving of a monthly donation due to their excellent track record in supporting the disabled in Hua Hin. Pisa Cheng, President of Hua Hin Business Network says “We are proud to hand this first stipend to Charity Hua Hin, which will allow them to take on more families in need. We feel it’s our duty to help those in our community that are struggling by providing the funds to customise solutions for their patients”.

Vincent Kerremas, a long term volunteer in the care of the disabled and a volunteer of Charity Hua Hin accepted the first payment saying “We are overwhelmed and grateful for this donation; it will allow us to do more good in our home city Hua Hin”. Many disabled people in Thailand struggle to live and buy necessities, as they only receive an 800 THB handout from the government per month, which does not cover food or medical needs. This is where Charity Hua Hin steps in to give a helping hand by finding out what is needed for each specific family and helping them get the items needed.

The Hua Hin Business Network is a Non-Profit organisation, made up of volunteers from the local business community that helps other businesses to promote themselves, but also uses their combined efforts to fund raise and donate it to deserving charities. The Hua Hin Business Network hosts monthly events in various locations where people can meet and network. For more information on Hua Hin Business Network go to go to www.h-h-b-n. com, To donate or to find out more about Charity Hua Hin go their Website: www. charityhuahinthailand.com.

