Hua Hin – Cha-am Tourist Association monthly meeting at Milano Hua Hin

Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin, Miss Bussaba Chocsuchate, joined the monthly meeting in January 2019 for the Hua Hin – Cha-am Tourist Association, held by Hua Hin Sheriff M r. Thanon, who was chairman of the meeting. The president of the Hua Hin – Chaam Tourist Association, Miss Wassana, led board members to the meeting at Milano Hua Hin on Soi 114. At the meeting. they discussed the new law of hospitality business on how to renew a hotel license, for example, a hotel with 30 rooms or more now has to do a basic environmental impact report, while a hotel with 80 rooms or more has to do a complete environmental impact report in order to comply with the new laws.

The second topic discussed was regarding the free Yoga Festival at Hua Hin beach Soi 75/1 (opposite Bangkok Hospital). It will commence from 8-10 February. Lastly, Hua Hin Municipality has a plan to provide ‘‘Hua Hin Story Telling’’ which introduces interesting facts and information about Hua Hin by collaborating with both government and private organizations. It will be in effect by the end of the year.

