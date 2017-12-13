Hua Hin and Cha-Am floods Recede, Southern Rail Line Reopens

Workers have drained water from Hua Hin after a downpour flooded Hua Hin and temporarily blocked roads and the southern railway. Officials from the Disaster Mitigation and Prevention office on Tuesday installed more pumps to drain water. Heavy rain flooded Hua Hin district in Prachuap Khiri Khan at the end of November. The water levels receded but some areas remained flooded. The Cha-Am town area was also subject to flooding from the deluge, with locals commenting that they have never experienced such an event. Department chief Kittiporn Thepyuamnuay said about 300 houses in a low area in the municipality had been evacuated, as the water was up to two meters high. Traffic police urged motorists to avoid Hua Hin by taking the bypass road linking Cha-am district in Phetchaburi with Pranburi in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Around 400m of the southern train line in the resort town remained flooded. The section was between Khao Tao station in Hua Hin and Wang Pong station in Pranburi. The southern track later reopened and the State Railway of Thailand is still closely monitoring the flooding situation in the area, the railway agency said. The downpour forced the Pala-u Waterfall in Hua Hin to close. The Meteorological Department still warned of more rain and possible flash floods in Prachuap Khiri Khan and 13 other provinces, including greater Bangkok due to tropical storm Kirogi.

