Hua Hin Commemorates Pone Kingpetch

With Special Boxing Events There will be a memorable event to celebrate the great champion Pone Kingpetch from 15th to 18th May at Pone Kingpetch Park featuring Muay Thai boxing.

On May 15th a men’s Muay-Thai boxing contest will be held with eight boxing matches from 19:00 to 22:00. On May 16th a women’s Muay Thai boxing contest will be held with eight boxing matches from 19:00 – 22:00. For May 16-17, 2018 will start at 19.0022.00 with eight Thai boxing matches Who is Pone Kingpetch? Pone Kingpetch, also known as Mana Seedokbuab, was a professional Thai boxer and three time world flyweight champion. He became Thailand’s first world boxing champion on April 16th 1960 when he defeated Pascual Pérez of Argentina at Lumphini Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for the world flyweight championship. He later lost the title to Fighting Harada of Japan on October 10th, 1962. Pone Kingpetch regained the world championship after defeating Harada on January 12th, 1963 before losing it to Hiroyuki Ebihara. He won the title for the last time when he defeated Ebihara on January 23rd, 1964

before losing the flyweight championship to Salvatore Burruni. Kingpetch retired in 1966 and died on March 31st, 1982 at the age of 47. Pone Kingpetch Square is located next to Hua Hin Waterworks Office.

